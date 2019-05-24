14 treated after hazmat situation at Lincolnshire apartment complex pool

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- Officials said 14 people are being treated for exposure to toxic fumes as the result of a hazmat situation at a community pool at an apartment complex in Lincolnshire.The Lincolnshire Police Department said officers responded to a community pool at 445 Village Green at about 2:20 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive woman and man. When officers arrived, they found the two teenage victims unconscious but breathing. They were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition.Police said their initial investigation suggests there was possibly a chlorine leak or a carbon monoxide leak from recent servicing to the pool. The situation is being treated as a hazmat situation, police said.A total of 14 people ended up being transported to area hospital for treatment after exposure, fire officials said: six police officers, four firefighters and four civilians, including the two original victims. Fire officials did not release further details about their conditions.Several first responders were evaluated for exposure to the chemical as well, police said.Residents in the immediate area have been notified and are being asked to stay indoors with their windows closed and ventilation systems off until told otherwise.