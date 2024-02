Contractor Complaints

Customers say they were left with unfinished or poorly done work. The I-Team investigates multiple complaints against a local contractor.

Customers say they were left with unfinished or poorly done work. The I-Team investigates multiple complaints against a local contractor.

Customers say they were left with unfinished or poorly done work. The I-Team investigates multiple complaints against a local contractor.

Customers say they were left with unfinished or poorly done work. The I-Team investigates multiple complaints against a local contractor.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Customers say they were left with unfinished or poorly done work.

The ABC7 I-Team investigates multiple complaints against a local contractor, Monday at 10 p.m.