2 Chicago police officers injured after squad car hit by suspected drunk driver on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured when a suspected drunk driver crashed into their squad car on the Northwest Side, police said.

The officers were in the squad car traveling south in the 6700-block of North Caldwell Avenue when at about 2:14 a.m. they were struck as they attempted to make a left turn, police said.

The two officers and the male driver of the sedan that struck the squad car were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the sedan was cited and the crash appears to be alcohol-related.
