A devastating tragedy occurred tonight at 103rd and Cottage Grove where two #ChicagoPolice officers investigating a shots fired call were struck by a passing train. Please pray for the @ChicagoCAPS05 5th district. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/0IfXTZf2Bs — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 18, 2018

Two Chicago police officers were struck and killed by a South Shore Line train Monday evening on Chicago's South Side, sources said.South Shore Line trains are stopped in both directions, officials said.Sources said that shortly after 6 p.m., the officers responded to a call of shots fired near the tracks near 103rd Street and Cottage Grove. While they were investigating, they were struck by the train, officials said.The officers were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.About 6:20 p.m., Metra officials were informed that the people had been struck by eastbound South Shore Line train 119 near 103rd Street, according to Metra spokeswoman Sylvia Cooper. As a result, all power was shut down on the Metra Electric District Line from 69th Street to 115th Street.Cooper said Electric District service in both directions would likely be down for "quite some time."At 6:33 p.m., a South Shore Line alert confirmed the train was halted on Metra property. South Shore Line officials said trains are facing "extensive delays."