2 found fatally shot inside Munster Community Hospital, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

MUNSTER, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people were found shot to death inside Munster Community Hospital after a report of a disturbance between a patient and staff, police said.

Officers responded at 1:15 a.m. to the report of the disturbance and they were advised that shots had been fired, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two people with fatal gunshot wounds inside the hospital.

The names of the two people killed have not been released pending family notification.

Munster police and the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
munsterfatal shootinghospitalshooting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago bars, breweries to reopen Wednesday; Lakefront Trail reopening next week
CTA supervisor says she was arrested after trying to file complaint
President Trump to sign police reform executive order
Chicago police officer hit by gunfire in Bronzeville
32 bags of marijuana mailed to wrong neighbor
Chicago aldermen to introduce ordinance to remove CPD officers from CPS
T-Mobile service restored after outage affecting 86M people
Show More
Credit card companies lowering credit limits, which could cause score drop
15 shot, 5 fatally, Monday in Chicago
'No criminality' after officers sickened by milkshakes, NYPD says
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warmer Tuesday
14-year-old South Side native graduates with master's degree
More TOP STORIES News