2 found fatally shot inside Munster Community Hospital, police say

MUNSTER, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people were found shot to death inside Munster Community Hospital after a report of a disturbance between a patient and staff, police said.Officers responded at 1:15 a.m. to the report of the disturbance and they were advised that shots had been fired, police said.Officers arrived at the scene and found two people with fatal gunshot wounds inside the hospital.The names of the two people killed have not been released pending family notification.Munster police and the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.