2 injured after car crashed into creek in Rosemont, police say

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were injured when a car crashed into the creek in Rosemont Tuesday evening, police said.
Rosemont police tweeted that officers responded to a vehicle in the creek near River Road and Glenlake Avenue. Police are asking people to avoid the area.
Chopper7HD was above the scene where a silver car could be seen flipped upside down. Police said two adults were found inside the vehicle.
The two people were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, police said.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear. No further details about those injured have been released.
