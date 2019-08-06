2 injured after car crashed into creek in Rosemont, police say

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were injured when a car crashed into the creek in Rosemont Tuesday evening, police said.

Rosemont police tweeted that officers responded to a vehicle in the creek near River Road and Glenlake Avenue. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Chopper7HD was above the scene where a silver car could be seen flipped upside down. Police said two adults were found inside the vehicle.

The two people were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear. No further details about those injured have been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosemontcrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ivanka Trump tweets inaccurate info about Chicago violence, Lightfoot hits back
CFD engine removed from partially collapsed parking garage
Lucky French bulldog survives 6-story plunge
National Night Out events aim to bring police, communities together
Artist dreams up 'A New Yorker's Guide to Chicago'
New free orchestral training program available in East Garfield Park
Chipotle, Sweetgreen bowls contain cancer-linked chemicals: Study
Show More
Cook County Jail inmates compete in international chess tournament
Police find alligator, guns, drugs in Albany Park raid
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Burglar steals cash from Gary KFC
FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' family releases statement
More TOP STORIES News