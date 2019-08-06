2 injured after car crashed into creek in Rosemont, police say

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were injured when a car crashed into the creek in Rosemont Tuesday evening, police said.Rosemont police tweeted that officers responded to a vehicle in the creek near River Road and Glenlake Avenue. Police are asking people to avoid the area.Chopper7HD was above the scene where a silver car could be seen flipped upside down. Police said two adults were found inside the vehicle.The two people were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, police said.The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear. No further details about those injured have been released.