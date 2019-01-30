2 killed in Back of the Yards house fire

Firefighters respond to a fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people were killed in a house fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The firefighters responded at about 8:37 a.m. to a fire in a two-and-a-half-story home in the 2000-block of West 53rd Street, CFD said. . The fire has been struck out.

Firefighters said a teenager and man were trapped in the attic and died. Authorities have not released their identities.

Despite the severe cold, CFD said there were no water problems in fighting the fire.

Firefighters are investigating the cause and origin of the fire. CFD said there was not a smoke detector in the attic area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago fire departmenthouse firefatal fireChicagoBack of the Yards
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Warning in effect for dangerous cold
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, dangerously cold Wednesday
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Mom charged after leaving kids in car in single digit temperatures
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Man pleads guilty to 8 murders, hiding bodies in planters
Show More
115 in a 35: Woman accused of speeding on snowy road
Here's how planes get de-iced
Authorities examine cellphone of Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect
More News