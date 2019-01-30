2 killed in Back of the Yards house fire

Two people were killed in a house fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The firefighters responded at about 8:37 a.m. to a fire in a two-and-a-half-story home in the 2000-block of West 53rd Street, CFD said. . The fire has been struck out.Firefighters said a teenager and man were trapped in the attic and died. Authorities have not released their identities.Despite the severe cold, CFD said there were no water problems in fighting the fire.Firefighters are investigating the cause and origin of the fire. CFD said there was not a smoke detector in the attic area.