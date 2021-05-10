Joliet crash leaves 2 dead

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a crash in southwest suburban Joliet Monday morning, police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of West Jefferson Street and Raynor Avenue at about 2:44 a.m., police said.

The crash involved a single vehicle that hit a tree at a high-rate of speed. Chopper 7HD flew over the scene with debris scattered across the intersection after the car split in two.

Two people were killed at the scene and a third was critically injured, police said.

The intersection remains closed as police investigate.

Further details on the crash victims were not immediately available.
