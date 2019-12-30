2 men beaten, robbed outside Red Line station in Loop: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 61-year-old man and another man who attempted to help him were beaten and robbed by a group of people Sunday night at a Red Line station in the Loop, police said.According to police, the 61-year-old said he was riding the Red Line train northbound when a group of 6-10 people, possibly teenagers, started harassing him.The man got off the train around 11:40 p.m. at the State/Lake station at 200 N. State Street and the group followed him to the street, police said.The man said two men shoved him into a group of women and then all the suspects started punching him in the face and body, police said.A 21-year-old man saw what was happening and tried to help the older man, police said the group then began attacking him too.The suspects took the older man's bag and a cellphone from the younger man, police said.Both victims were transported to Northwestern Hospital with facial abrasions, police said. Both are in good condition.No one is in custody.Area Central detectives are investigating.