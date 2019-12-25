2 shot, including 7-year-old girl, inside Brighton Park home on Christmas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded inside a home that also left a man wounded on Christmas morning in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The girl was inside a home in the 3500-block of South Washtenaw Avenue for a family gathering when at about 1:37 a.m., police said someone on the sidewalk fired shots inside the home.

The girl was wounded in the abdomen and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 38-year-old man walked into St. Anthony's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and was transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
