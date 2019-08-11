2 women, both 60, injured in hit-and-run on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two 60-year-old women were hurt in a hit and run in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Saturday night, police said.

Chicago police report that a Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on 61st St. at around 7:15 p.m. when the vehicle struck the two female victims as well as a bus stop. The car then left the scene, according to police.

One of the victims was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in stable condition. The other victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Officials said the driver has been taken into custody. Charges are pending, according to police.
