3 boys charged after thrown rocks shatter CPD car windshield on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said three kids have been charged with throwing rocks at a police car.

The three boys, ages 10 and 11, have been charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Police said someone threw a rock at a police car on the city's Southwest Side Tuesday night, shattering the windshield. The officer thought someone was shooting at the squad car.

A female sergeant was on her routine patrol in the 2500 block of West Cermak when she heard a loud sound and the windshield of her squad car shattered, said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

All three boys have been released to their parents.

Police said the sergeant has been treated for minor injuries to her arm and released from the hospital.
