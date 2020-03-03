3 killed after small airplane crashes on I-55 in Lincoln, Illinois

LINCOLN, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were killed after a small plane crashed onto I-55 in Lincoln, Illinois Tuesday morning, state police said.

The plane crashed on I-55 at milepost 126 at about 8:49 a.m., police said. The plane had three people on-board and burst into flames upon crashing into the middle of the expressway, police said.

All three people on the plane were killed in the crash, police said. The identities of the victims have not been released, pending family notification.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement saying, "This morning, a small aircraft (unknown type at this time) crashed under unknown circumstances onto the median of Interstate Highway I-55 near Lincoln, Ill. The plane was destroyed upon impact. The FAA and the NTSB will investigate with the NTSB leading the investigation."

Traffic on I-55 Is being diverted at milepost 126 and the road closure is expected for four to five hours, police said.
