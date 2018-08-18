Three men were shot and wounded Saturday afternoon near Seward Park on Chicago's Near North Side as children were leaving a back-to-school peace rally.The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 300-block of West Division, according to Chicago police.A person of interest was in custody Saturday evening.One to three male offenders, ages 15 to 20, fired shots in the direction of the victims before running from the scene, police said.A 54-year-old man was shot in his upper-right leg; a 43-year-old man was shot in the lower left leg and upper right arm; and a 28-year-old man was shot in the back.Two victims, ages 54 and 43, were hospitalized in stable condition. The 28-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.All of the victims were innocent bystanders, witnesses said.Hundreds of children were attending the event, which featured music and games. Many of the children were leaving the event as gunfire rang out.Two off-duty Cook County sheriff deputies, who are brothers, drew their guns to try and stop one of the alleged shooters."One thing we were thinking was, 'Ya'll are going to rain on an event that was sponsored for the children and to promote peace,'" Marvin Edwards, one of the off-duty deputies.The event was hosted by Brothers Standing Together. The organizers said they will continue to promote their mission of peace.Police are investigating.