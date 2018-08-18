3 men shot near Seward Park on Near North Side during back-to-school peace party

EMBED </>More Videos

A shooting broke out at a back-to-school event at Seward Park on Chicago's Near North Side.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three men were shot and wounded Saturday afternoon near Seward Park on Chicago's Near North Side as children were leaving a back-to-school peace rally.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 300-block of West Division, according to Chicago police.

A person of interest was in custody Saturday evening.

One to three male offenders, ages 15 to 20, fired shots in the direction of the victims before running from the scene, police said.

A 54-year-old man was shot in his upper-right leg; a 43-year-old man was shot in the lower left leg and upper right arm; and a 28-year-old man was shot in the back.

Two victims, ages 54 and 43, were hospitalized in stable condition. The 28-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.

All of the victims were innocent bystanders, witnesses said.

Hundreds of children were attending the event, which featured music and games. Many of the children were leaving the event as gunfire rang out.

Two off-duty Cook County sheriff deputies, who are brothers, drew their guns to try and stop one of the alleged shooters.

"One thing we were thinking was, 'Ya'll are going to rain on an event that was sponsored for the children and to promote peace,'" Marvin Edwards, one of the off-duty deputies.

The event was hosted by Brothers Standing Together. The organizers said they will continue to promote their mission of peace.

Police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingChicagoNear North Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2018 Chicago Air & Water Show flies over lakefront
Chicago boys, 10 and 14, pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park
At least 14 fans at Backstreet Boys concert hurt as storm rolls through
Man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Obama Foundation hosts bootcamp for young leaders
Tow truck driver shoots alleged attempted robber in South Austin
Couples line up outside City Hall to marry on 8-18-18
Teen who fatally shot himself after police chase ID'd
Show More
Missing National Park Service employee found dead
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Hot dog fans line up for final day at Murphy's in Lakeview
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
More News