motorcycle accident

3 Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club members killed in accident in Texas

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

(Shutterstock)

BANDERA, Texas (WLS) -- hree members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were killed in a "tragic accident," the group announced Saturday.

Joseph Paglia, Jerry Wayne Harbour and Michael White were killed while riding motorcycles in Texas Saturday.

The group was in Bandera, Texas for the annual Thin Blue Line Foundation meeting Saturday afternoon.

"Several of our members had gone on a leisurely motorcycle ride to have lunch in Kerrville this morning before the meeting," David Weed, a spokesman for Thin Blue Line, said in a statement.

"They were heading back to Bandera when a car traveling from Medina toward Kerrville crossed over the center line and stuck several of the motorcycles head on," Weed said. "Three of our members were killed in this tragic accident."

Paglia and White were both members of the Chicago chapter of Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

Paglia served as president of the Chicago chapter and was a retired officer with the Niles City Police Department.

White served as secretary of the Chicago chapter and was a Chicago Community Services Officer and retired from the U.S. Army.

Harbour was a Thin Blue Line Ambassador, retired Lt. Col. Army and retired pilot for Eastern Airlines.

Thin Blue Line asked for prayers for the men and their families.

"These men who spent their lives serving our Country and their communities with valor and honor," Weed said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascar accidentmotorcycle accidentpolice
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
$21.5M verdict awarded to motorcyclist hit by car on freeway
Motorcyclist survives terrifying fall from Colorado cliff
'Resident Evil' stunt double sues producers over on-set crash
Former Bears RB Cedric Benson killed in motorcycle crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago officials, activists condemn CPD response to Columbus statue protest
Next COVID-19 relief bill: What you need to know
Protestors stand off with officers while demonstrating near Lightfoot's home
Man, 21, charged in murder of DePaul student
Politicians confuse late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings for John Lewis in social posts
Head of Chicago police union turns to Trump for help with 'chaos' in city
Illinois reports 1,276 new COVID-19 cases
Show More
This Korean fried chicken packs a crunch
41 shot, 6 killed in Chicago weekend violence so far
Couple under house arrest after testing positive for COVID-19
Man says final goodbye to wife who's dying from COVID-19
Chicago Weather: Scattered storms early Sunday
More TOP STORIES News