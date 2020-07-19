3 Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club members killed in accident in Texas

BANDERA, Texas (WLS) -- hree members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were killed in a "tragic accident," the group announced Saturday.Joseph Paglia, Jerry Wayne Harbour and Michael White were killed while riding motorcycles in Texas Saturday.The group was in Bandera, Texas for the annual Thin Blue Line Foundation meeting Saturday afternoon."Several of our members had gone on a leisurely motorcycle ride to have lunch in Kerrville this morning before the meeting," David Weed, a spokesman for Thin Blue Line, said in a statement."They were heading back to Bandera when a car traveling from Medina toward Kerrville crossed over the center line and stuck several of the motorcycles head on," Weed said. "Three of our members were killed in this tragic accident."Paglia and White were both members of the Chicago chapter of Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.Paglia served as president of the Chicago chapter and was a retired officer with the Niles City Police Department.White served as secretary of the Chicago chapter and was a Chicago Community Services Officer and retired from the U.S. Army.Harbour was a Thin Blue Line Ambassador, retired Lt. Col. Army and retired pilot for Eastern Airlines.Thin Blue Line asked for prayers for the men and their families."These men who spent their lives serving our Country and their communities with valor and honor," Weed said.