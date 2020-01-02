3 women killed, 4 injured in Morgan Park crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three women were killed and four other people injured in Morgan Park Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:15 p.m. as police said the driver of a 2012 Nissan hatchback was traveling east on 112th Place when it collided with a 2012 Nissan SUV in the intersection after it failed to stop at a red light as it attempted to turn left.

Three woman in the hatchback, ages 28, 30 and 56, were killed, police said. Authorities have not released their identities.

A 3-year-old girl in the SUV was strapped into a car seat and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition. Three other women, ages 61, 61 and 20, who were in the SUV were transported to hospitals in stable condition.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Division is investigating the crash.
