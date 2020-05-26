4 critically injured after minivan crashes into wall on Chinatown feeder ramp

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were critically injured in a single-car crash on the Chinatown feeder ramp to the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday morning.Authorities said they received a call about the crash at about 9 a.m. as a car went into a wall.Two men and two women were inside of the minivan. All four were transported to hospitals in critical condition, authorities said.Further details on the crash were not immediately available.