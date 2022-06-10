Ryan, Kenzie K talk four-day work weeks, whether to keep lottery wins secret and Italian recipes

Would you keep your lottery win a secret? One survey reveals that 83% of people would!
Do you live above your means? Some people making well over six figures are finding it hard to stretch their money.
What would you do with an extra day off of work? The world's biggest four day work week pilot program has begun, Ryan and Kenzie talk about it.
Alessi in the kitchen
We're back in the kitchen and this week's home cook, Chef Lisa, stopped by the re-grand opening at Strack & Van Til in Highland, Indiana, to pick up all the ingredients and Alessi products needed to make an authentic Italian pasta aglio e olio spaghetti dish and delicious cannolis!
Ingredients:
16oz angel hair spaghetti
6-8 large fresh garlic cloves
Fresh basil
Fresh parsley
Alessi olive oil
Alessi salt & black pepper
Alessi breadsticks
Crushed red pepper
Alessi Cannoli Shells
2lbs Ricotta (drain)
2 Cups powdered sugar
2 Teaspoons vanilla
Small chocolate chips
Recipe for pasta:
Boil angel hair in salted (2 handfuls) water, set aside. Keep salted water.
Cover entire pan with Alessi olive oil, on low-medium heat
Place thinly sliced fresh garlic cloves in pan.
Add teaspoon of Alessi black pepper.
Add teaspoon of crushed red pepper.
Add teaspoon of fresh minced basil.
Generous handfuls of fresh parsley, fine cut.
Stir occasionally, please do not let garlic burn.
Add two ladles (big cup spoon) of water from the angel hair salted water, to pan.
Add angel hair pasta to pan and turn.
Continuously turn pasta in pan to soak up all the ingredients.
Or, you can pour ingredients in pan, on top of angel hair spaghetti.
Sprinkle the last of the fresh parsley over pasta, fine cut.
Alessi salt, if needed, to taste.
Recipe for cannolis:
First, blend 2 lbs drained ricotta, 2 cups of powdered sugar and 2 teaspoons of vanilla in mixer.
Optional: Add a very small amount of whipping cream for richness.
Place in Alessi cannoli shells.
Dip both ends with small chocolate chips or pistachios.
Gay for Good
Gay for Good is exactly what the names implies. The Chicago non-profit service organization sends volunteers around the city and suburbs. These do-gooders are often getting their hands dirty for various good causes.
"We are a group of people in the city who get together and we'll partner with two to three other non-profits each month, and we just get together and do some good and we support other non-profits and the work they are doing," said James, one of the leaders of Gay for Good.
"I got involved in Gay for Good because I was really just looking for something to give back to the community," said Marcus Bush, who is also part of the organization's leadership. "Last year I was coming through the end of the pandemic and needed something new and fun and was really welcomed with open arms, so I've really had a lot of fun being part of this organization."
The group has already volunteered for PAWS animal shelter, the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Cradles to Crayons, Shedd Aquarium and Chicago Furniture Bank, just to name a few.
On Friday, the group was in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood. They are planting trees and shrubs at the new location of Covenant House, a shelter and support system for homeless youth.
"Whoever needs help and whoever is doing good in the city, we'll support them," James said.
Gay for Good is an LBGTQ+ organization, but they are welcoming to all.
"If you like doing good and helping the city of Chicago, we'll take you," James said.
"It's not only about serving neighborhoods," Bush added. "One of the things we are doing this year to enhance the community of the group is having more social events. Whether we are meeting at a restaurant for dinner or just doing a happy hour, there's lots of opportunities to meet people outside of just doing the volunteer work."
"My favorite part is just seeing such an eclectic group of people come together," James said. "We are all-encompassing. We are very diverse. We invite anyone and everyone across the city, from multiple neighborhoods. We all get together and we have this common mission of just doing good and giving back to the city."
In addition to Chicago, there are more than a dozen chapters across the country, including Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Raleigh-Durham.
Learn more about Gay for Good at their website.
Spend or Save?
"Jurassic World: Dominion" - SAVE
The epic conclusion of the "Jurassic" era, with the original cast teaming up with the newcomers.
"Ms. Marvel" - SPEND
This Disney+ series features the MCU's first Muslim superhero: Kamala/Ms. Marvel, a 16-year-old high schooler in New Jersey who discovers she has superpowers.
"The Janes" - SPEND
An HBO documentary about a group of women in the Chicago of the late 1960s and early 1970s who helped thousands of women get safe abortions at a time when it was illegal and extremely dangerous.
"Relative" - SPEND
A local indie gem about an extended family that gets together for a college graduation party in Chicago.