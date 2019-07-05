5 shot in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured in a single shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood Friday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1600-block of East 67th Street at about 2:08 a.m., police said.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the chest and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition; a 33-year-old man was shot twice in the back and taken to U of C in good condition; An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and chest and transported to U of C in stable condition; A 20-year-old woman was shot in the ankle and transported herself to Stroger Hospital where she is in good condition and a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is on custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.
