Free slurpee day 2022: After 2 years, 7-Eleven again giving out no-cost drinks

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Free slurpee day returns to 7-Eleven stores Monday.

It has been canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just stop by any 7-Eleven to get your free slurpee.

It's also 7-Eleven's 95th birthday, the convenience store said in a news release.

Those participating will get one free small slurpee while supplies last.

"Over the years, 7-Eleven has celebrated the momentous occasion in some pretty stand-out ways - from creating a massive Slurpee cake with a renowned baker to delivering a Slurpee drink into space," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at 7-Eleven. "20 years later, the over-the-top birthday tradition continues as the brand puts a bow on its biggest Slurpee Day yet, celebrating for the first time across all 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores."
