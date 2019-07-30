9 cars damaged by fire in scrap yard on Far South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nine cars were damaged by a fire in a scrap yard on the Far South Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Authorities responded to the fire in the 300-block of East 115th Street at about 2:51 a.m. The building behind the cars is not on fire, officials said.

The cars were located in the fenced-in yard that butts up next to a brick building that has retail on the ground level and apartments on top. The yard is used to store damaged cars. many of the cars have been in accidents and stay in the yard as insurance claims get processed.

The origin of the fire is not known, police said. No injuries have been reported.
