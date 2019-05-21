9 injured after CTA bus crash in Back of the Yards; SUV driver critical

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nine people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a CTA bus on Chicago's South Side.

Police responded around 6:30 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 4100-block of South Ashland Avenue. Investigators said a yellow SUV heading south on Ashland tried to make a left turn in front of the northbound bus and was struck by the bus.

Chopper 7HD flew overhead as emergency crews responded to the crash.

The nine people injured in the crash were transported to Stroger, Mercy, Rush and UIC hospitals, where their conditions stabilized.

Seven of the nine were passengers on the bus, including a 3-year-old girl. The driver of the CTA bus was transported to Stroger and is stable.

The driver of the SUV, a 25-year-old man, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He is listed in critical condition at Stroger.

Charges are pending against the driver of the SUV.
