Reverend Doctor Marilyn Pagan-Banks of 'A Just Harvest' honored

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reverend Doctor Marilyn Pagan-Banks has devoted 20 years of community service as the executive director of "A Just Harvest."

The community-based organization in Rogers Park provides hot meals to those in need and grow more than 300 lbs. of food annually.

Dr. Pagan-Banks was honored at a combination virtual and in-person celebration event Wednesday evening.

ABC7's own Karen Jordan emceed tonight's celebration.