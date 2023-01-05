Former Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger joins CNN as commentator

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger slammed MAGA Republicans in his farewell speech to the U.S. House of Representatives.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican congressman for Illinois and one of the House Republicans' most outspoken critics of former president Donald Trump, is joining CNN.

CNN announced that Kinzinger will join the cable news network as a Senior Political Commentator. He announced he would not run for re-election in this past election, and previously served six terms representing Illinois' 16th District.

In a somber and serious farewell speech on the House floor, Kinzinger said he fears for the future of the country if former President Trump isn't charged with a crime related to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kinzinger served as one of two GOP members on the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. The panel concluded its work last month and laid out a case for the DOJ and the public that there is evidence to pursue charges against Trump on multiple criminal statutes.

The committee referred Trump to the department on at least four criminal charges: obstructing an official proceeding, defrauding the United States, making false statements, and assisting or aiding an insurrection. The panel also said in its executive summary that it had evidence of possible charges of conspiring to injure or impede an officer and seditious conspiracy.

Kinzinger is a military veteran, serving in the Air Force in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, and continues to serve in the Air National Guard.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report