Alderman Ricardo Munoz has been arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident, Chicago police said Wednesday.The alleged incident occurred on New Year's Eve. Police said Munoz got into a verbal argument with his wife and it escalated and became physical. His wife told police the alderman pushed and struck her throughout her body.Munoz was taken into custody at his 22nd Ward office in the 2500-block of South St. Louis Avenue. Chicago police are investigating and did not release further details.Munoz is not seeking re-election.