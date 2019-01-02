Alderman Ricardo Munoz arrested for domestic violence incident, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Alderman Ricardo Munoz has been arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident, Chicago police said Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Alderman Ricardo Munoz has been arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident, Chicago police said Wednesday.

The alleged incident occurred on New Year's Eve. Police said Munoz got into a verbal argument with his wife and it escalated and became physical. His wife told police the alderman pushed and struck her throughout her body.

Munoz was taken into custody at his 22nd Ward office in the 2500-block of South St. Louis Avenue. Chicago police are investigating and did not release further details.

Munoz is not seeking re-election.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago city councildomestic violenceChicagoLittle VillageArcher Heights
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago police officer dies by suicide on NW Side
Lincoln Park couple is 1st to be married in Cook County in 2019
Wis. woman finds home intruder asleep with 'guard dog'
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Dietitians advise caution about 'bulletproof' coffee trend
3 killed in head-on crash, driver stabbed 10 times
Amid government shutdown over wall funding, Trump to meet Hill leaders
1 wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Hillside
Show More
5 shot in Chicago on 1st day of 2019
New video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old driver
WWE legend 'Mean' Gene Okerlund passes away
Police seek woman who killed manicurist over $35 bill
More News