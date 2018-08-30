Amber Alert canceled for 3 children missing from Sturgis, Mich.; Man in custody

Fernando Cruz.

An Amber Alert for three children missing from Sturgis, Mich. issued Thursday has been canceled and a man is in custody, authorities said.

The alert said 2-year-old Aldo Cruz, 4-year-old Matteo Nieves and 5-year-old Chelsey Lopez were last seen on Wednesday and were believed to be in extreme danger.

The alert identified 37-year-old Fernando Cruz as a suspect. Shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, authorities said the Amber Alert has been canceled. Police in Sturgis said Cruz has been taken into custody.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sturgis Police Department at 269-651-3231 or 911.
