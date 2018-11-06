LUMBERTON, N.C. --Police and the FBI have entered a second day of searching for a 13-year-old girl who was snatched from her front yard in Lumberton, North Carolina.
The FBI is now offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of Hania Noelia Aguilar.
Aguilar has been missing since around 7 a.m. Monday.
HAVE YOU SEEN HER?
- Hania is approximately 5 feet tall and 126 pounds
- She was taken in a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina tag NWS984
- She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans
- Call (910) 671-3845 if you see her
In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, an FBI agent read this message from Hania's mother to her daughter: "I just want my daughter back with me. I'm here waiting for you, I love you and only care about you. I don't have anything against whoever did this to you. I just want you back."
Watch: Lumberton police, FBI officials give Tuesday update on missing teen
An Amber Alert has been issued. Officials have also set up a special tip line for information related to her disappearance. The tip line number is (910) 272-5871
The abduction happened just before 7 a.m. at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road while Hania was waiting to go to school.
The FBI said Monday night that investigators are following up on about 50 leads and a number of Spanish-speaking agents are on-scene helping with the search.
Police said the eighth-grader had taken her aunt's keys to start the vehicle to prepare to leave for the bus stop.
Witnesses said the man had a yellow bandanna over his face, so they did not get a good look at him.
They said he grabbed Hania and forced her into her relative's vehicle --a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina tag NWS984.
Also, the FBI said, the paint on the hood of the vehicle is peeling and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window.
The 911 call came in from a neighbor when a relative ran over to get help. The female caller was speaking Spanish, so the dispatcher requested that a translator join the call.
Initial reports described the abductor as a black male. During follow-up interviews, investigators determined the witness had not seen the race of the abductor because he was wearing all black, including long sleeves, and a yellow bandana over his face.
"I want for him to remember that he is a son, he has a mother, probably sisters," family member Maria Bonilla told ABC11 on Monday. "For him to have a heart. To put his hand on his heart and think about his family if someone would take his mother, sisters or a member of his own family. That's all."
"Our main concern right now is getting this young lady back to her family," Lumberton Police Department Chief Michael McNeill said during a news conference.
This makes me hold my gun a little bit tighter," said neighbor Keith Bellamy. "Due to the simple fact that I have my wife, my children, and family with me. And it makes me very uncomfortable. In the process of feeling uncomfortable, I have an extra security blanket around my wife around my house."
Hania is approximately 5 feet tall and 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.
If anyone sees Hania or the vehicle, please contact Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department (910) 671-3845 immediately.