HARVARD, Ill. (WLS) -- A 16-year-old mother and her infant son are missing from McHenry County. Harvard police are asking for the public's help in finding them.Investigators say Amia Stith and her 5-month-old son Maverick were picked up by a man at the Harvard Diggins Library on Wednesday afternoon. Police believe the teenager left willingly.She and her baby may be with 22-year-old Michael Walton, traveling in a 2008 Buick Lucerne with an Indiana license plate TNM581.Authorities said they believe they may be near Louisville, Kentucky.