Amtrak launches new temporary route between Chicago and Miami called the Floridian

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amtrak is launching a new temporary route between Chicago and Miami.

The journey will take more than 40 hours, with multiple stops in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa before arriving in Miami.

The route, called the Floridian, combines two existing routes, the Capitol Limited and Silver Star, because of the upcoming East River Tunnel project in New York.

The first trip will be on Sunday, November 10.

In coach class, riders will get wide, reclining seats with plenty of legroom, no middle seat, and windows.

You can also purchase First Class tickets for a roomette or a bedroom. Roomettes have two reclining seats that transformer into stacked beds for the night and have shower access. Bedrooms offer twice the space of a Roomette and have an in-room bathroom and shower.

There are also accessible bedrooms for passengers with disabilities.

The route also offers traditional dining service in the dining car; it's complimentary for First Class private room passengers, and can be added onto coach fares for an additional fee.

Silver Meteor trains will continue to operate between New York and Miami.