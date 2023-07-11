Andrea Evans, 'One Life to Live' star, dies at 66

Daytime TV veteran Andrea Evans, best known for her role on "One Life to Live," has died at the age of 66.

LOS ANGELES -- Daytime TV veteran and Illinois native Andrea Evans, best known for her role on ABC's "One Life to Live," has died at the age of 66.

Evans died Sunday at her Pasadena home after a battle with breast cancer, casting director Don Carroll told The Hollywood Reporter.

Evans was known for her role as Tina Lord on "One Life to Live." She earned a daytime Emmy nomination in 1988.

The actress abruptly left "One Life to Live" in the 1990s and stayed out of the public eye. It was later revealed that her decision had been influenced by her experience with a stalker.

Her other soap opera work included "The Young and the Restless," "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "Passions."

Evans recently completed work on her forthcoming memoir.