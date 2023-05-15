Caught on video: Group responsible for 10 armed robberies within 30 minutes on NW Side, police say

10 armed robbery incidents happened within 30 minutes in Humboldt Park and Hermosa, Chicago police said. One robbery was caught on camera.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for four armed men responsible for 10 robberies that happened within 30 minutes on the Northwest Side.

Police said the robberies happened between 7:20 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. on Sunday in the Logan Square and Hermosa neighborhoods.

In each robbery, the men get out of a grey Hyundai Elantra, police said. They go up to victims, who are on the sidewalk or parking their vehicles, and rob them with semi-automatic handguns before fleeing in the Elantra.

A surveillance camera captured one of the robberies, which happened in the 4300 block of West Dickens Avenue at 7:38 a.m. The video shows the suspects getting out of their vehicle and pointing guns. They then move out of the frame and come back seconds later, getting into the Elantra and driving off. A 58-year-old man was hit in the head during that robbery.

The suspects are described as 18-25 years old and wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

3900 block of West North Ave at 7:20 a.m.

3900 block of West Lemoyne St at 7:30 a.m.

1800 block of North Kedvale Ave at 7:32 a.m.

4100 block of West Wabansia Ave at 7:34 a.m.

4400 block of West Palmer St at 7:35 a.m.

4400 block of West Palmer St at 7:37 a.m.

4300 block of West Dickens Ave at 7:38 a.m.

2200 block of North Kenneth Ave oat 7:40 a.m.

1700 block of North Pulaski Rd at 7:41 a.m.

4100 block of West Palmer St at 7:50 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at (312) 746-7394.