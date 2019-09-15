new jersey news

At least 22 injured after deck collapses in New Jersey

WILDWOOD, New Jersey -- At least 22 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a home in New Jersey Saturday evening, fire officials say.

According to officials with Cape May Regional Health System, 21 people were being treated for injuries at their facility. At least three of the injured are children.

At least one additional person was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown.

Numerous emergency crews responded to the home in Wildwood. Photos and videos taken at the scene showed more than a dozen firefighters surrounding debris scattered in front of a house and on the sidewalk.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
