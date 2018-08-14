A man was taken into custody Wednesday night after a standoff in north suburban Winnetka. He allegedly shot and killed a lawyer in the victim's home in nearby Northfield.Northfield police said the victim, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Stephen Shapiro, was 72 years old.He was shot in his home in the 200-block of Latrobe Avenue just before 7:20 p.m. Police said the suspect fled to his apartment, located near Tower and Green Bay roads in Winnetka.Northfield officers, with the help of the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System, established a perimeter around the apartment and secured the area. Police warned residents to stay alert and avoid the area."I was driving three four hours ago, saw and stopped. So it's very interesting, having at night, the SWAT team staged on Green Bay. It's not like this stuff happens all the time in the suburbs here," said Blake Segvich, who lives nearby.The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 10:35 p.m. The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force are questioning him. Police said charges will likely be filed.Shapiro was a partner at Mayer Brown. He was the founder and senior member of the Supreme Court and Appellate practice. According to a statement from the firm, the group became the largest of its kind in the country, under Shapiro's leadership. He argued 30 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court for Mayer Brown and personally briefed more than 200 cases.The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the community.