2 shot, 1 fatally in west suburban shooting, police say

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. when police responded to a call of two people shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue in Aurora.

Aurora police said that one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to an area hospital before being airlifted to a Chicago hospital.

Authorities have not released the victims' names but did say that both were 29-years-old males. The Aurora Police Department does not have a suspect in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident are being asked to contact Aurora police at 630-892-1000 or email at: tips@aurora.il.us.