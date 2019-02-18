The Henry Pratt Company in Aurora is expected to re-open Monday for the first time since last Friday's mass shooting.Five innocent people lost their lives and the gunman was also killed.Crosses, flowers and candles sit outside of the Henry Pratt company doors. The five victims were all employees of the Henry Pratt manufacturing company.The victims were identified as Clayton Parks of Elgin, Trevor Wehner of DeKalb, Russell Beyer of Yorkville, Vincente Juarez of Oswego and Josh Pinkard of Oswego.One was a college student at Northern Illinois University, shot and killed in the first day of his internship. The four others were fathers remembered as hard workers and dedicated family men.Hundreds of people gathered outside of the company Sunday. A suburban community prayed for healing as they remembered the five innocent lives taken by a gunman who started shooting moments after he was fired from Pratt.Community members carried crosses and walked five miles to the Aurora police department to show support for the officers who laid their lives on the line to stop the shooter.Police have identified the gunman as 45-year-old Gary Martin, who they said was being fired from his job at the warehouse after 15 years.Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said authorities don't yet know if the employees firing him were among the victims.Plant manager Josh Pinkard of Oswego, was one of the employees killed. His wife, Terra, says she received a text message from Josh at 1:24 p.m. on Friday that said "I love you, I've been shot at work."She posted the message on Facebook, writing in part, "The man who was dying and found the clarity of mind for just a second to send me one last text to let me know he would always love me. This unbelievable person was robbed from us."Terra Pinkard is asking people to keep praying for her so she can somehow put one foot in front of the other.