VIDEO: Tesla driver apparently asleep while on LA freeway

LOS ANGELES -- Video shows a driver who appears to be sleeping in his car and going 75 miles per hour in a Tesla that's on Autopilot on a Los Angeles area freeway.A passenger in a vehicle in the next lane shot and posted the video.Tesla issued a statement that its driver assistance mode enhances safety, but is only geared for a fully attentive driver who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time.