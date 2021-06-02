Autopsy released for man surrounded by bomb-making materials in Streeterville apartment

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Autopsy results have been released for the MIT graduate who was found dead in March in a Streeterville high-rise, surrounded by bomb-making materials.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled 30-year-old Theodore Hilk's death an accident and said the cause of his death was lidocaine toxicity.

Lidocaine is used as a treatment for arrhythmia, and it's also been used as a cutting agent for some drugs.

Police were conducting a well-being check when they discovered Hilk's body. They also found and removed potentially explosive chemicals inside his apartment.
