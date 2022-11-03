Batavia High School employee won't be charged after video appears to show student in headlock

Police say charges will not be filed against a Batavia High School worker captured on video pinning a female student against a cafeteria table.

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Batavia police say charges will not be filed against a high school campus monitor captured on video pinning a female student against a cafeteria table.

ABC7 obtained a still photo of the video showing the school worker pinning the girl against a table. We've blurred their faces to protect their identities.

Investigators say the adult moved to pin the girl after she hit a male student in the head several times. They also said the girl hit the campus monitor several times before more help arrived.

Investigators say at no time was the girl's airways restricted by the campus monitor and prosecutors decided there was not enough evidence to file criminal charges.

According to school officials, the employee is still on leave while the school district completes its investigation.