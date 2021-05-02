Expert shares grilling tips, recipes for National Barbeque Month

Tony Stallone of Fresh Midwest shared tips for upping your grilling game.
First, he said let the meat sit out for at least an hour before grilling.
Second, be careful with your marinades. He recommends letting it drip off the meat before putting it on the grill. Don't just grab from the marinade and go. He said the extra liquid can cause flare ups and messy clean ups.
Third, he recommends salting the meat.
And fourth, searing. He said he usually starts with high heat and sears first. His family likes meat medium rare to medium. If you prefer more well done, he recommends starting with low heat and turning up the heat at the end.
And finally, add veggies to the grill. Cut them in consistent sizes so they cook at a similar time. Brush with oil and add some salt and pepper.
Fresh Midwest offers skewer and vegetable kits that can help you make grilling a bit easier.
He also shared a recipe for Wildfire Glazed Beef Tenderloin Skewers:
- 2T Extra virgin olive oil
- 2t Chopped fresh garlic
- 4T divided Molasses Peppercorn glaze or similar glaze (Teriyaki glaze)
- 1 1/2 t Salt Kosher divided
- 12- 16oz Cauliflower rice
- Diced cucumbers hot house
- Lime Vinaigrette
- 4 Bamboo skewers
- 1.25lbs Beef Tenderloin cut into 1 oz cubes
- 1/2C Cilantro chopped
- 1/2C Mint
- 1/2C Parsley
- 1/2C Red onions chopped
- 1/2C Green onions chopped
- Radishes sliced
- 1/2C Citrus lime dressing or equivalent
1. In a medium sized bowl, combine cubed tenderloin with 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, 2 teaspoons minced garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and 2 tablespoons molasses peppercorn seasoning and mix well. Set aside in refrigerator until ready to assemble skewers.
2. Light grill to medium high. In a medium sized saucepan, add cauliflower rice with cup of water. Cover pan and cook over medium. Heat for 5 minutes. Remove from pan, spread cauliflower on a plate to cool to room temperature. In a large bowl, combine cooled cauliflower rice with cucumbers, cilantro, mint, parsley, red onions, green onions, radishes, teaspoon salt and pepper to taste. Add vinaigrette and mix well.
3. Divide marinated beef tenderloin cubes between each of the skewers. Use remainder of glaze for basting skewers. Grill skewers for approximately 2 minutes on each side (4 minutes) for medium rare, then brush glaze on each side and grill for 30 seconds each side. Brush with glaze again. Remove from grill. Serve skewers with cauliflower tabbouleh and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of remaining glaze.
Tip: Alternative to gilling skewers: Heat a cast iron skillet or grill pan over medium high heat for 2-3 minutes. Spray with pan spray. Sear meat on both sides for 2 minutes, then brush with glaze and caramelize.