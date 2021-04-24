better government association

BGA explores Chicago-area Black business owners' experiences applying for PPP funding

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Local Black business owners discuss applying for PPP funding

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Government Association has a new piece on Black-owned businesses and their experiences with applying to PPP funding.

BGA focused on Chicago's West Side and west suburbs, where four small business owners and nonprofit leaders talked about the process, concerns and their thoughts on how it could improve to better support small businesses of color.

BGA also compiled five tips people can use based on the learning experiences of the four business owners interviewed.

RELATED: New businesses open doors in Matteson following year of COVID shutdowns

This piece was in collaboration with Austin Weekly News, Village Free Press and Catchlight Local.

Visit BetterGov.org for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopbetter government associationcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicblack owned businesscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Redistricting Illinois: Dems embrace gerrymandering in US House fight
New podcast centered around former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan
Obama library groundbreaking attended by former pres., first lady
Loretto Hospital under investigation for potential misuse of assets
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News