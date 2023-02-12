2 Chicago firefighters killed in massive Beverly fire honored 25 years later

Chicago Fire Department firefighters Anthony Lockhart and Patrick King were honored 25 years after they died in a massive South Side blaze.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday marks 25 years since two Chicago firefighters were killed while battling a massive fire on the South Side.

A ceremonial bell rang out for Anthony Lockhart and Patrick King. Both families are present at a Saturday event honoring them.

Lockhart and King were both killed in 1998 battling a 4-11 alarm fire on South Western in Beverly.

The fire tore down an auto repair shop. It escalated quickly as fire officials at the time said there was only substantial smoke coming out before it got much worse.

The building collapsed suddenly with crews inside. As the crews escaped, they realized Lockhart and King never made it out with them.

For 25 years now, loved ones have been making sure they're never forgotten. Moments of silence and prayer are being held to remember King and Lockhart.

King's wife said she's still overwhelmed with how much this community has rallied together for those two heroes.