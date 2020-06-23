Woman on bicycle critically hurt after being run over by Chicago DOT truck in Avondale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bicyclist was struck and pinned underneath a city truck on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday morning.The accident happened at the corner of W. Belmont Ave. and N Milwaukee Ave. around 8:30 a.m. in the Avondale neighborhood.Witnesses said a woman on a bike was struck and dragged by a city maintenance truck as its driver made a right turn at the busy intersection."The only way the truck stop [was] because the local guys who are looking for work here were kind enough to hear the screams of the lady and run in front of truck tell him to stop," said Esteban Burgoa, a local businessman.Day laborer Eduardo Rosali was one of the men who jumped in front of the truck after he saw the woman get run over."The lady is under the truck. She's screaming," Rosali recalled. "We saw the truck and went and pull on her. She couldn't' get out by herself."The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Residents in the area say the intersection is full of blinds spots for drivers and pedestrians, and is dangerous."So if a driver coming at 20 mph making a turn, it's not going to be able to stop," Burgoa said.The 48-year-old male driver of the truck was taken to Swedish Hospital for observation, according to the Sun-Times Media Wire. He told investigators that the 31-year-old bicyclist was in his blindspot, a police spokeswoman said.The truck belonged to the Chicago Department of Transportation, a law enforcement source said.