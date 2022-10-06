Bioluminescent waves return to California beach thanks to algae bloom

Bioluminescent blue waves typically appear during the late summer and happen when algae blooms get stirred up and produce a chemical reaction that gives off the light.

PACIFICA, Calif. -- Bioluminescent blue waves are back on the California coast.

Video taken last month in Pacifica, located in the Bay Area, shows the illuminated waves. The natural phenomenon also happens in Southern California.

The waves make for a stunning sight, but the algae blooms can be toxic to marine life.

