Black Ensemble Theater aims to erase racism through performing arts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Black Ensemble Theater was created back in the '70s to try to erase racism through performing arts.Founder and creator, Jackie Taylor, joined ABC7 Chicago to tell us more.Taylor recalled when she was a young actress and how she was faced with racism in the industry.She said the Malcolm X quote, "You're either part to the solution or part of the problem," rang in her ear and inspired her to make a change.All the performances aim to help people understand that as human beings we all have many differences but are also very much alike, Taylor said. She added that when we focus on those similarities we tend to cross boundaries and cultures, and learn how to communicate with each other."They educated, they teach and most importantly they lift you up," Taylor said.Black Ensemble Theater is located at 4450 North Clark in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.