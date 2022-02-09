Community & Events

Chicago Academy for the Arts prepares for Black History Month performance

By Michelle Corless
Chicago Academy for the Arts to present Black Excellence and Jubilation Show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Academy for the Arts is preparing for a Black History Month performance. It's called the Black Excellence and Jubilation Show.

Students in a variety of art forms will perform.

"It's a celebration of Black history, a celebration of Black art, and a celebration of Black artists," said Markeise Russell, Assistant Principal.

The show is led by students.

"It means power, strength, community, everything that I think Black people and Black art embody," said student Arielle Wood

Money from ticket sales will benefit The Chicago Freedom School.
