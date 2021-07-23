Food & Drink

Chicago restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week Midwest

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Black Restaurant Week Midwest begins Friday and ten Chicago restaurants are participating.

The national culinary and cultural campaign celebrates the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine with a regional showcase.

The participating restaurants are:

-Kilwins Chocolates Fudge & Ice Cream, 310 S Michigan Avenue
-Taste 222, 222 N Canal Street
-FruVe xPress Juicery, 1108 West Madison St.
-LaDeeDa, 1725 W. Division St.
-Truth Italian, 56 E Pershing Rd

-Taylor's Tacos, 135 North Kedzie Ave.
-Mikkeys 47 Express, 503 E. 47th St.
-Urban Grill Chicago, 1132 W. Wilson Ave.
-Lizzy J's Café and Catering, 2205 W Montrose Ave.
-Luella's Southern Kitchen, 4609 N Lincoln Ave.

For more information visit blackrestaurantweeks.com.
