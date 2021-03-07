sharks

Drone captures school of blacktip sharks near Fla. beach: VIDEO

By Ruby Wrenn, Storyful
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. -- A large school of blacktip sharks was spotted near the beaches of Singer Island, Florida, on March 3.

Florida photographer Paul Dabill captured drone footage of the sharks as dozens of them gathered off the coast, some even flipping through the air after breaching the surface of the water.

RELATED: Surfer unknowingly has dangerously close encounter with shark: VIDEO

Blacktip sharks typically migrate during winter months, with the highest concentration of them appearing in February.

"I've seen them many times in years past around this time. However this is the first time I've filmed them with a drone," Dabill told Storyful.

ALSO SEE: Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack in Florida
