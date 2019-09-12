Man's body found rolled up in carpet with feet sticking out outside Manhattan Starbucks

HARLEM, Manhattan -- Police are investigating after a man's body was found rolled up in a red carpet on a Manhattan sidewalk with his feet sticking out.A Starbucks worker first spotting the body outside a Harlem Starbucks around 6 a.m. Thursday.The employee rushed to the building next door and alerted the doorman, who called 911."I was on my way to school and was coming up the block and saw all the cops and ambulances," witness Christopher Brown said. "It was crazy. I know the Starbucks workers were all standing there in shock."Authorities said the man, who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, was fully clothed and may have had wounds to his head."We have some potential wounds to the head, the medical examiner is on scene, and we'll have to wait for an official autopsy," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. "We'll go from there."The victim had no identification and was wearing gray sweatpants and a T-shirt, and the body was wrapped in a plastic bag inside the carpet.It appears the body was left there, police said, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.A red shopping cart located nearby is of interest, as investigators believe it was used to carry the body up the hill to the location where it was dumped.Sources tell Eyewitness News that surveillance video shows two people pushing that shopping cart up the avenue with what looks like a body inside.And just around the corner, police focused on an apartment building -- specifically the first floor -- although it's not yet clear what it may have to do with the murder investigation.The investigation is ongoing.