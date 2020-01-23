Food & Drink

New Spanish-style tapas restaurant Boqueria joins Chicago Restaurant Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Boqueria in Fulton Market opened last month, and it's hoping to bring in new customers during Chicago Restaurant Week.

Chef Marc Vidal from the Spanish-style restaurant stopped by ABC7 Thursday to talk about what the tapas spot has to offer. He said Boqueria has had a warm welcome.

"It's been great," Vidal said. "We're very happy with the reception. ... We've been busy since then."

Vidal made gambas al ajillo, garlic shrimp, Thursday, which are a tapas staple. He said the patatas bravas, or spicy potatoes, and paella, a Spanish rice-based dish, are also popular.

Boqueria has locations across the country, but each is a bit different depending on the products they gather from local farms, Vidal said.

"We have a menu that is full of classics, and then we have another part of the menu that is more like seasonal items," he said.

It's a record-breaking year for Chicago Restaurant Week with hundreds of restaurants offering dining deals over the next 14 days.

It all kicks off Friday. Reservations are encouraged.

Visit choosechicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week for more information.
