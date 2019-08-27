Boy, 17, critically injured in Albany Park wrong-way hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was critically injured by a car going the wrong way in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday, police said.

The teen was walking in the 4800-block of North Monticello Avenue in Albany Park at about 6:32 p.m. when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV, police said. He was dragged a short distance before the driver took off.

The SUV was driving southbound on Monticello Avenue, which is a one-way street going north. The boy was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with injuries to his head, back and shoulders.

The SUV was last seen heading east on Lawrence Avenue. The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.
